The Importance of a Happier Workspace for Companies

A happier workspace is important because happy workers work harder, adding millions to a company’s balance sheet.Creating a happier workspace is worth it for companies because happy employees are more productive, which means that the workers as well as the company wins. A happy workspace has become more important considering the disruptions to and questioning of the traditional models over the past three years. It is important because it can add trillions to the global economy.

“Creating a happy workspace is an intentional effort, not a throwaway buzzword,” Linda Trim, director at Giant Leap, a workplace design consultancy, says. She notes that being happy at work is not just a win for employees. “It is also a win for employers. Research from Oxford University found a causal link between happy workers and a 13% increase in productivity. “On the flipside, unhappiness at work costs the world $7.8 trillion in lost productivity, equal to 11% of global gross domestic product (GDP) according to Gallup’s State of the Global Workplace 2023 repor





