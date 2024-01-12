The Impact of Technology on Elections

As the world moves to elect new leaders, it becomes vital for citizens to be aware of how the technology they use to find information about candidates and the like can also be used to sway opinions through targeted misinformation and disinformation campaigns, ultimately influencing votes.





htxtafrica » / 🏆 42. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Impact of Pitso Mosimane and Percy Tau on South African FootballCoach Pitso Mosimane and player Percy Tau have had a significant impact on South African football, even after leaving the local professional club scene. This article explores their successful collaboration, their time at Al Ahly, and the ongoing interest in their careers.

Source: City_Press - 🏆 7. / 72 Read more »

The Potential of Technology and Data in Improving Healthcare in South AfricaTechnology and data can improve and uplift communities in South Africa especially from a healthcare perspective. The potential of technology and data to improve healthcare in South Africa is vast and transformative. Despite the existing challenges in healthcare, data shows that Telehealth through remote consultations are not only feasible but also deemed safe and effective. Healthcare professionals should actively improve their skills in carrying out telehealth, virtual, or remote consultations to meet the changing demands of the healthcare environment. In 2017, only 16,9% of South Africans had a medical aid scheme, leaving at least 45-million people relying on an overburdened public health care system.

Source: ITOnlineSA - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »

Parliament Passes Controversial Bills Ahead of National ElectionsThe National Assembly and National Council of Provinces have passed several Bills that only need the President's signature. These Bills cover various topics and have sparked debates. One highly controversial Bill focuses on providing free healthcare to South Africans.

Source: BusinessTechSA - 🏆 24. / 61 Read more »

Seismic Shift in South Africa's Political Landscape Ahead of 2024 General ElectionsWith the 2024 general elections expected to be as important as the first democratic elections in 1994, South Africa is witnessing a seismic shift in the country’s political landscape. Opposition parties are joining forces to challenge the ruling African National Congress (ANC), which might dip below 50% in the upcoming elections. The Democratic Alliance (DA) has also elected new leadership.

Source: SABC News Online - 🏆 32. / 51 Read more »

Jacob Zuma refuses to vote for ANC in 2024 electionsFormer president Jacob Zuma has announced that he will not support the ANC in the upcoming elections and will instead join a new party, uMkhonto Wesizwe.

Source: dailymaverick - 🏆 3. / 84 Read more »

Former South African President Jacob Zuma Declares Not to Vote for ANC in Upcoming ElectionsFormer president Jacob Zuma's announcement of not voting for the ANC in the next year's elections has caused a stir, but experts believe it won't have a significant impact. Zuma, who has been a member of the ANC for 62 years, made the declaration during a public event in Soweto, throwing his support behind the newly formed Umkhonto We Sizwe party.

Source: dailymaverick - 🏆 3. / 84 Read more »