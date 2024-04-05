The Impact of Small Car Parts on Men's Masculinity

Men believe it’s an insult to our masculinity to ask for a spare car part if we don’t know the correct name. Small things are capable of much more than just amusing small minds. They can cause havoc in otherwise well-organised lives. This week I was in Pretoria for work and minutes after leaving late in the afternoon, my car indicated that the radiator was low on coolant.

ALSO READ: Men are the weaker sex, whether I want to admit it or not I stopped at a service station but when I opened the bonnet, I saw a small plastic screw on the radiator had disintegrated and water was gushing out. There was a spare parts dealer across the road, but I…Small things are capable of much more than just amusing small minds. They can cause havoc in otherwise well-organised lives. This week I was in Pretoria for work and minutes after leaving late in the afternoon, my car indicated that the radiator was low on coolan

Car Parts Masculinity Radiator Coolant Spare Parts

South Africa Latest News, South Africa Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheCitizen_News / 🏆 6. in ZA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Drama Allegedly Brews Between Kabza De Small and Maphorisa, SA Reacts: “Phori Is Bossy and Greedy”More drama is allegedly brewing between Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa. Many sources close to the pair shared that they are not talking to each other.

Source: brieflyza - 🏆 10. / 68 Read more »

– Cope postpones launch of manifesto, saying venue was too smallThe Congress of the People party (Cope) is still planning to go ahead with the launch of its election manifesto, now set for 6 April

Source: TheCitizen_News - 🏆 6. / 75 Read more »

WATCH: Kabza De Small responds to rumours he’s at odds with MaphorisaThe rumour mill has been rife with claims that DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small are no longer getting along.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

Old Video of DJ Maphorisa’s Meltdown Allegedly Dragging Kabza De Small Resurfaces Amid Beef RumoursDJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small are rumoured to be going through a rough patch. An old video of Porry resurfaced, and fans suspected he was dragging Kabza.

Source: brieflyza - 🏆 10. / 68 Read more »

Empact Group Hosts Power-Packed Session on Marketing, PR, and Social Media for Small BusinessesSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more.

Source: SATodayNews - 🏆 44. / 51 Read more »

Are these health problems dangerous to small dog breeds?It is important to understand these potential health concerns and ensure your small dog breeds live a long, happy life.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »