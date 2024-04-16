The Impact of Generative AI on the Job Market

It’s no secret that generative AI has the potential to revolutionise life as we know it. From being adopted by people to automate mundane tasks, to solving complex problems in a fraction of the time, it could make a big difference to how people interact with the world.One of the most significant effects of gen AI is expected to be on the global job market – with research showing AI could impact 300-million full-time jobs.

Thus, it’s likely the nature of work will shift towards roles that grant individuals time for higher-value tasks, augmenting their end-to-end capabilities. For South Africans, this presents an opportunity to enhance skill sets and prepare for the jobs of the future. Through Augment, AI does some work by itself, supported and reviewed by a human, like helping a wealth advisor suggest better products. And finally, through Transform, AI would be able to transform products and services to create new opportunities for organisations – so they can invest in more future-proof operations.

Local businesses also have a crucial role to play in ensuring their employees are equipped to navigate evolving job expectations.

