The Impact of Big Tech on Journalism

The relationship between big tech and traditional news media is already complex enough. But the impact of big tech on the media as we know it is just beginning. The Reuters Institute has already predicted this year to be the breakthrough year for artificial intelligence and its application for journalism.

‘Every morning a lion wakes up, it knows it must run faster than the slowest gazelle, or it will starve to death… It doesn’t matter whether you are a lion or a gazelle, you better be running” — First used by Dan Montano inIf, 20 years ago, you asked me whether big technology (big tech) companies were a threat to journalism, my answer would have been an emphatic yes. After all, these companies do our job without our job description. They also disrupt the media space while taking little responsibility for content. Perhaps I should explain that there is a slight difference in form, but not always in substance, between big tech and big search engine





🏆 3. dailymaverick » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Boks to stop 'big impact' of DupontAssistant coach Felix Jones said it was up to the Springboks to limit the influence of France captain Antoine Dupont on the World Cup quarter-final in Paris on Sunday.

Source: SARugbymag - 🏆 3. / 83,72 Read more »

Big tech, AI models to face antitrust inquiry in SASA joins Canada, Europe and Australia looking to the feasibility of diverting some advertising revenue to the local media industry.

Source: Moneyweb - 🏆 3. / 83,72 Read more »

Big tech sheds $386bn in value as earnings disappointGoogle owner Alphabet, Tesla, Facebook parent Meta Platforms and Microsoft have all slumped since reporting, with the latter dragged down in Thursday’s rout.

Source: Moneyweb - 🏆 3. / 83,72 Read more »

Big Tech’s growth status in doubt with weaker sales outlooksSeven biggest tech stocks trade at a big premium to the S&P 500.

Source: Moneyweb - 🏆 3. / 83,72 Read more »

In Africa, will Big Tech and telcos split bill for more bandwidth?The question of a fair contribution by content platforms such as Netflix or YouTube to financing internet access networks has crossed the Mediterranean.

Source: TheAfricaReport - 🏆 3. / 83,72 Read more »

Battle of the 'big egos': Quinny's Freudian slip sums up Proteas' first big CWC testBattle of the 'big egos': Quinny's Freudian slip sums up Proteas' first big CWC test

Source: News24 - 🏆 3. / 83,72 Read more »