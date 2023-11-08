The Impact of Big Tech on Journalism

The relationship between big tech and traditional news media is already complex enough. But the impact of big tech on the media as we know it is just beginning. The Reuters Institute has already predicted this year to be the breakthrough year for artificial intelligence and its application for journalism.
‘Every morning a lion wakes up, it knows it must run faster than the slowest gazelle, or it will starve to death… It doesn’t matter whether you are a lion or a gazelle, you better be running” — First used by Dan Montano inIf, 20 years ago, you asked me whether big technology (big tech) companies were a threat to journalism, my answer would have been an emphatic yes. After all, these companies do our job without our job description. They also disrupt the media space while taking little responsibility for content. Perhaps I should explain that there is a slight difference in form, but not always in substance, between big tech and big search engine
