– the hidden dangers of the water you buy in retail and restaurants

Given the questionable state of the water many of South Africa's municipalities are distributing via the 'tap' system, it is not surprising the country's citizens are seeking alternatives.

However, these alternatives may not be as safe or healthy as the public thinks they are because – unless the filters (or the membranes if using reverse osmosis technology to filter the water) used in either a water vending machine, a refilling system or a countertop system are fit for purpose, inspected, maintained, and changed regularly – they will contaminate the water they dispense with unhealthy bacteria and fungi and not remove critical contamination.

Water vending machines and refilling stations have been referred to as 'no work' profit makers because they use tap water despite often featuring signage alluding to spring water and because those who own them simply 'hook it up, turn it on and watch the money roll in'.

“These premises are not considered food-safe facilities,” she said. “Bottles may not be pre-filled and the consumer takes responsibility for the hygiene of the container. The water may not be classified as bottled water and does not have a long shelf life. Shoppers here must insist that the bottles are filled in front of them.”

"In fact, the only way to protect yourself, your family and your friends from water that could be contaminated is to understand the various options and make the right choice," said Metcalf.Bottled water – only buy bottled water with the SANBWA logo on the label to ensure quality and safety, and that you are not purchasing from a fly-by-night supplier.Refilled water – do not buy pre-filled bottles from facilities that are not food-safe.

