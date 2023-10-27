The Hamas tunnel city beneath Gaza - a hidden frontline for Israel

A Palestinian youth crawls in a tunnel during a graduation ceremony for a training camp run by the Hamas movement on 29 January 2015 in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.The Hamas tunnel network in Gaza is described as extensive, stretching for hundreds of kilometres and reaching depths of up to 80 meters.

The United States believes Israel's special forces will face an unprecedented challenge having to battle Hamas militants while trying to avoid killing hostages held below ground, a US official said. But the estimate of hundreds of kilometres is widely accepted by security analysts, even though the blockaded coastal strip is only 40km long.

Hamas believes that with Israel's overwhelming aerial and armoured military superiority, tunnels are a way to cut some of those advantages by forcing Israel's soldiers to move underground in cramped spaces the Hamas fighters know well. headtopics.com

"Although we have been attacking massively for days and days, the (Hamas) leadership is pretty much intact, as is the ability to command and control, the ability even to try and launch counter attacks," said Amir Avivi, a former brigadier general whose senior positions in the Israeli military included deputy commander of the Gaza division, tasked with tackling tunnels.

"The supply chain is still intact these days. The network involved in facilitating co-ordination are some Egyptian military officers. It is unclear if there is knowledge of this by the Egyptian army," he said. headtopics.com

The tunnel network is a key reason why Hamas is stronger in Gaza than in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, where Israel's settlements, military bases and monitoring devices make it harder to get anything in from Jordan.

A year later Hamas used tunnels in Gaza to launch a military strike against the forces of Arafat's successor as PLO leader, Mahmoud Abbas.

