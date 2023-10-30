The good, the bad and the growth dilemma – we can bolster well-being and reduce the cost of debt

Functional cookies help to perform certain functionalities like sharing the content of the website on social media platforms, collect feedbacks, and other third-party features.This cookie is set by Addthis to make sure you see the updated count if you share a page and return to it before our share count cache is updated.This cookie is set by Addthis to make sure you see the updated count if you share a page and return to it before our share count cache is updated.

Godongwana’s Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement likely to present a gloomy fiscal outlookIn the 2022 MTBPS, gross debt was seen stabilising at 71.4% of GDP in 2022/23. The budget deficit was seen narrowing from 4.9% of GDP in 2022/23 to 3.2% in 2025/26. In 2023/24, a primary budget surplus of 0.7% of GDP was expected, which would be the first in 15 years. Read more ⮕

South Africa's rand starts week firm with focus on mid-term budgetThe South African rand rose in early trade on Monday, the start of a data-heavy week that includes the government's mid-term budget statement. Read more ⮕

Rand starts week firm with focus on mid-term budgetIn early trade the rand was at R18.79 to the dollar. Read more ⮕

Tax shortfall lumps SA with no-good-news budgetTo balance the books, Godongwana has signaled that he will trim spending and raise borrowing when he delivers his medium-term budget statement in Cape Town on November 1. Read more ⮕

Surprising rand strengthens ahead of mini budgetThe rand rose in early trade on Monday, the start of a data-heavy week that includes the mid-term budget statement. Read more ⮕

SA’s September budget deficit widens to R14.59bnCompared to a deficit of R3.29 billion in the same month a year earlier, National Treasury data showed. Read more ⮕