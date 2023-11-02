The forgotten history of nonracial rugby: Gqeberha’s unforgettable legacy

As Springbok captain Siya Kolisi so well put it during his media briefing at OR Tambo International Airport, after the team’s touchdown from France on Tuesday, the victory was for the people of South Africa. “This was not about us as players, this victory was for every South African and we showed what is possible with this diverse team,” said Kolisi.

The Webb Ellis Cup, he said, was “for the people experiencing hard circumstances – those in Zwide, Goodwood and Malmesbury, all other communities and townships., director of rugby Rassie Erasmus from Despatch and assistant coach Mzwandile Stick from part of the greater Nelson Mandela Bay, SA Rugby Union president Mark Alexander stunned many people during the same media briefing by excluding the Nelson Mandela metro for the trophy parade.

In case he has forgotten, Alexander should be reminded that Gqeberha, Uitenhage and Grahamstown used to be the home of black rugby – an area where I grew up, with the sport being the only dominant one.

It became a campaign which drew the support of the Watson family as well as Sir Peter Hain and later formed part of the anti-apartheid movement. That team included Valence Watson, Cheeky Watson, Barry Eksteen, Mike Ryne, Richard Philander, Byron Harn and Gavin van Eck.

