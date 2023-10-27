The first for Barcelona and Real Madrid’s new stars, Félix and Bellingham

The ElClasico will be taking place in a new setting, at the Estadi Olímpic de Montjuïc, given that Barça’s usual home ground, the Spotify Camp Nou, is currently being redeveloped.FC Barcelona and Real Madrid will meet on Saturday in ElClásico, which will be the 255th meeting of the Spanish powerhouses in official competition, with the head-to-head record so finely balanced.

Both teams have made a strong start to the season, with Carlo Ancelotti’s side taking 25 points and Xavi Hernandez’s charges collecting 24 in the 10 games played so far. In terms of absentees, Xavi will be without the injured Frenkie de Jong and Jules Koundé, while Real Madrid have been without Thibaut Courtois and Éder Militão all season due to serious knee injuries. Although those are significant losses for both coaches in ElClásico, these players can be replaced by other top talents.

Those two world-class stars will be joined by others such as Vinícius, João Félix, Rodrygo and Ferran Torres, all of whom will be targeting a goal in ElClásico.Meanwhile, the defensive lines will be marshalled by Ronald Araújo and Antonio Rüdiger. headtopics.com

On top of that, this fixture brings together two top coaches, who boast the brains and experience to succeed in this type of top-level scenario.

Read more:

City_Press »