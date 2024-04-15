The Economic Impact of the War in Ukraine on Poland

SIMON BROWN: I’m chatting with Maciej Tuszyński, managing director for Fortress Europe. Maciej, I appreciate the time today. Before we get into specifics around logistics and Fortress in Europe, the war in Ukraine continues. And, not to diminish the obvious human suffering, has a level of normality returned to countries around Ukraine, such as Poland ?

So when you look at it from a non-emotional point of view, the war in Ukraine has had quite a significant positive impact on Poland. However, it has obviously resulted in a tendency of certain investors investing directly in Poland to take a waiting position, and not to increase their foreign investments in the country.

MACIEJ TUSZYŃSKI: Oh yes, we do. The whole trend of nearshoring, which became quite apparent following the pandemic, as you mentioned, is only picking up speed. As you can imagine, to relocate even part of the production from the far Asian markets back into the EU takes considerable time. This time has been used to set up new facilities, predominantly across the eastern part of Europe, where CE countries such as Poland and Romania are the largest beneficiaries of those investments taking place.

MACIEJ TUSZYŃSKI: Yes, they are no different. And maybe the speed of the rollout, the e-commerce solutions, is much higher than in the Western European countries, where this trend was continuing already for quite some time.

MACIEJ TUSZYŃSKI: Fortunately, it’s not the same concern as in South Africa. However, we also face challenges on this front. The entire EU has taken decisive steps in responding to the global climate crisis, and is trying to take many initiatives, stimulating industry and the whole economy, including the consumers, to ‘go green’, let’s say.

