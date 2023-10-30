The dissonance of feeling excitement and grief all at once

Like most South Africans the writer was excited about the Rugby World Cup on Saturday but was also shocked by events in the Middle East.writes that it was a strange weekend of mixed emotions – feeling excited about the Rugby World Cup game, and the Springboks' subsequent win, while simultaneously dampened by the continuing shock over a war playing out in another part of the world.

The Israeli shelling of Gaza after Hamas' brutal resistance incursion into Israel on 7 October, and which led to 1 400 deaths, broke out on the weekend that the last pool matches of the Rugby World Cup were being played. The following weekend South Africa played in the quarter-final, beating France, before moving on to the semi-final, where they narrowly beat England.

This past Friday, South Africa was gripped by Springbok fever as they prepared to take on the All Blacks in a historic final in Paris, France. Both countries had won three world cups. On Saturday night the Springboks beat the All Blacks 12-11 in France, making South Africa the first country to win four world cups. headtopics.com

A new bi-weekly newsletter by wine editor Daléne Fourie. The newsletter will serve as a guide for those who make wine, those who want to learn more about wine, and those who simply just love wine.25 Oct

South Africa Headlines Read more: News24 »

CHAMPS! Springboks unite South Africans once againCHAMPS! Springboks unite South Africans once again Read more ⮕

Layla Kolbe seeks spiritual intervention in the Springboks’ final [video]'I can feel it': Layla Kolbe left fans feeling the spiritual intervention she called ahead of the Springboks final against the All Blacks. Read more ⮕

Instagram Reel: The players feeling of the Springboks’ winning whistle [Video]Instagram Reel of the day features the most fun, educational, adventurous and sometimes mind blowing videos you’ll see on Instagram! Read more ⮕

Durban Law Graduate Celebrates Becoming High Court Attorney: 'It Once Seemed so out of Reach'A law graduate who currently works in Durban is amped about becoming an attorney and opened up to Briefly News about her noteworthy personal accomplishment. Read more ⮕

‘Donbass Front Going to Shatter Like Glass’ Once Avdeevka LiberatedSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕