The dissonance of feeling excitement and grief all at once

Like most South Africans the writer was excited about the Rugby World Cup on Saturday but was also shocked by events in the Middle East.writes that it was a strange weekend of mixed emotions – feeling excited about the Rugby World Cup game, and the Springboks' subsequent win, while simultaneously dampened by the continuing shock over a war playing out in another part of the world.
The Israeli shelling of Gaza after Hamas' brutal resistance incursion into Israel on 7 October, and which led to 1 400 deaths, broke out on the weekend that the last pool matches of the Rugby World Cup were being played. The following weekend South Africa played in the quarter-final, beating France, before moving on to the semi-final, where they narrowly beat England.
This past Friday, South Africa was gripped by Springbok fever as they prepared to take on the All Blacks in a historic final in Paris, France. Both countries had won three world cups. On Saturday night the Springboks beat the All Blacks 12-11 in France, making South Africa the first country to win four world cups. headtopics.com
