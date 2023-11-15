The Disillusionment of Women in Faith-Based Environments

I distinctly remember sitting in our Anglican church on a Sunday morning in the 1990s when the call was made for congregants to vote as to whether women ought to be allowed to be ordained as priests in our denomination of the church. I was just a teenager but felt secretly outraged as to why this even had to be put to a vote when the church leadership could simply have made a decisive call on this.

It was, after all, all there in the Bible that lay in that pew - the story of a revolutionary who had related to women in ways that customs of his time did not often allow for, and, seen their value through the veil of patriarchy which had dominated his times. Yet, my conversations with women of many different faiths and religious leanings over the years have revealed the same disillusionment. So many of us raised in the context of faith-based environments have encountered patriarchy in one way or another - some violently, others more covertl

