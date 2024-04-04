The Dangers of Using Your Cellphone in Hands-Free Mode While Driving

But don't become complacent either. Using your cellphone in hands-free mode while driving is not a perfectly safe activity, despite the impression you might be getting from laws, marketing messages and the behavior of people around you. In fact, distracted driving is a major cause of accidents, with studies showing that it contributes to around 13% of fatal crashes in 2021.

Given that these numbers are calculated based on police-reported crashes, many experts believe the actual number of crashes caused by driver distraction is much higher. For example, real-world crash data from teens indicates that distracted driving is a factor in 58% of crashes involving drivers aged 16 to 19. So, it's clear that using your cellphone while driving, even in hands-free mode, poses a significant risk. These detrimental effects last even after you end your call. There is a hangover effect: You can remain mentally distracted for up to 27 seconds after using voice commands to make a call or send a text. This means that your attention is diverted from the road, increasing the likelihood of an accident. Third-party apps that connect your smartphone to your car's interface, such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, encourage you to use your phone in hands-free mode while driving. While these apps may offer convenience and functionality, it's important to remember that they do not eliminate the risks associated with distracted driving. So, it's crucial to prioritize safety and avoid using your cellphone while behind the wheel

