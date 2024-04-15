The Dangers of 'Sharenting': Oversharing Children's Lives on Social Media

In the continuous pursuit of those elusive likes and shares, parents are sharing their children's lives on social media platforms, but instead of being cute, 'sharenting' has become dangerous. The online trend has grown so much, that it is estimated that 81% of children living in Western countries have "some sort of online presence " before they turn two years old. With sharing often beginning during pregnancy, kids are born "digitally even before natural birth.

According to a Carnegie Mellon CyLab study conducted in 2011, child identity theft is 51 times more common than adult identity theft. Plunkett explains that this is because a kid is like a "clean slate with no credit history." Metadata attached to children's photos and videos might well put them at risk of profiling and other cyberattacks later in life. Adults often share highly confidential information within their happy-moment posts, too.

