The Dangers of Online Shopping and Impulse Spending

These days debt is just a click away as everybody buys online where it is just so much easier to spend on impulse as you react to smart advertising in online shopping malls available in your home 24 hours of every day. “Once upon a time, it was easy to see when you were about to get into debt. You saw cash leaving your wallet and knew from the balance in your account that you needed to stop spending

. Now plastic money leads people to spend blindly as they are often not aware they are overspending on credit cards and transactional accounts as you do not see the money as it leaves your account,” John Manyike, head of financial education at Old Mutual, says. “Social media often misleads people into impulse spending as they are constantly faced with smart advertising. It is important to remember that a lot of what is projected on social media is not reality and in most cases those we admire simply show us snippets of their lifestyle and it is easy to believe that it is their everyday life. Don’t fall for this trap!”Manyike warns that plastic has replaced cash and buying what you want is just a click away that could be the beginning of financial trouble, especially if you are not disciplined. “Unfortunately, with that click, money trouble starts for many people. It is too easy to buy what you do not need with money you do not hav

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: SA takes shopping tips from TikTok ahead of festive seasonSouth Africans are increasingly drawing shopping inspiration from TikTok ahead of the festive season, with 60% making immediate purchases.

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »

BRİEFLYZA: Amapiano Star Reece Madlisa Closes Down One Lacoste Store for Private Shopping ExperienceAmapiano star Reece Madlisa shuts down one of Mzansi's Lacoste stores to have a private shopping experience with them. Fans reacted to this on social media.

Source: brieflyza | Read more »

MYBROADBAND: Fraud runs wild on Black Friday – Here’s how Bank Zero protects youWith zero card fraud and zero phishing experienced, Bank Zero is your trusted banking partner for secure online shopping this Black Friday.

Source: mybroadband | Read more »

THESANEWS: Takealot vs. Amazon: What will happen NEXT?Consumers are set to benefit from lower prices and increased competition with the upcoming Takealot vs. Amazon online shopping battle.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

MYBROADBAND: Watch — How bot phones are used to milk streaming royaltiesIt’s not just Twitter or online gaming that has a bot problem.

Source: mybroadband | Read more »

NEWS24: Meet the couple causing a stir online thanks to their two-feet height differenceMeet the couple causing a stir online thanks to their two-feet height difference

Source: News24 | Read more »