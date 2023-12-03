The Company’s Garden and District Six Museum: Exploring Cape Town’s History and Beauty

First built as a refreshment station for the trade route that rounded the tip of Africa between Europe and the East, The Company’s Garden was a refuge for ships sent by the Dutch East India Company, which would stop by after months at sea and stock up on fresh produce grown in the garden. Now referred to as Cape Town’s green lung, this oasis in the centre of the city is a favourite for both locals and tourists.
Enjoy this thriving urban space where great flora, food, music and art are available to enjoy, including access to the Iziko South African National Gallery and Iziko South Africa Museum.Besides the beauty of Cape Town, the history of the Mother City is rich and iconic. The iconic community of District Six in the heart of the city became a place of refuge and community for so many South Africans of all backgrounds. The District Six Museum pays homage to this important community with a memorial containing maps, photographs, and other reminders of this old, vibrant neighbourhood, along with site walks and tours by ex-resident storyteller
