The Changing Landscape of Trusts: What You Need to Know

While a trust can be a great way to house inter-generational wealth, over the last 10 years there have been significant changes to the laws that affect the way trusts are administered and taxed. This has made the administration of the trusts more onerous, expensive and less tax efficient. However, there is still a place for the trusts, as long as it is used for the correct purposes.

According to Tanya Lochner, fiduciary expert at Gradidge Mahura Investments, there are three main reasons for using a trust: Protection: A trust can be used to protect assets. This could include the case of someone with special needs such as dementia, or a drug addict. It can also be used to protect assets from the creditors, including divorce claims. Wealth generation: A trust can house assets for future generations without transferring ownership and the consequential tax implications





