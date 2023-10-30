The cards you are dealt: Sam Cane, Siya Kolisi highlight high tackles inconsistency

It was somewhat apposite that the sport’s quadrennial showpiece should finish with a controversy over high tackles as it had started in similar fashion.England captain Owen Farrell, who has a history of high tackles, had – to general amazement – a red card he received in a warm-up match downgraded to a yellow, freeing him to play from the start of the pool stages.
“Player welfare is the sport’s number one priority, and the Head Contact Process is central to that mission at the elite level of the sport,” World Rugby said in explaining why they appealed. Given the All Blacks looked the most potent side even a man down against 15 Springboks, Foster’s upset could be understood.
World Rugby, though, have come down hard on offenders. Namibia’s Johan Deysel received a six-match ban for his tackle that fractured the cheekbone of France captain Antoine Dupont. Former Wales flanker Alix Popham is among that group and he told AFP prior to the tournament he thinks the highest permitted tackle should be at the bottom of the sternum – “around six inches lower than now”.
