The cards you are dealt: Sam Cane, Siya Kolisi highlight high tackles inconsistency

It was somewhat apposite that the sport’s quadrennial showpiece should finish with a controversy over high tackles as it had started in similar fashion.England captain Owen Farrell, who has a history of high tackles, had – to general amazement – a red card he received in a warm-up match downgraded to a yellow, freeing him to play from the start of the pool stages.

“Player welfare is the sport’s number one priority, and the Head Contact Process is central to that mission at the elite level of the sport,” World Rugby said in explaining why they appealed. Given the All Blacks looked the most potent side even a man down against 15 Springboks, Foster’s upset could be understood.

World Rugby, though, have come down hard on offenders. Namibia’s Johan Deysel received a six-match ban for his tackle that fractured the cheekbone of France captain Antoine Dupont. Former Wales flanker Alix Popham is among that group and he told AFP prior to the tournament he thinks the highest permitted tackle should be at the bottom of the sternum – “around six inches lower than now”.

South Africa Headlines Read more: THESANEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

EWNUPDATES: Red card will be with me forever, says All Blacks skipper Sam CaneThe 31-year-old sat pitchside looking astonished as referee Wayne Barnes waved a red card, upgrading the yellow he had initially been shown for a high tackle on Jesse Kriel.

Source: ewnupdates | Read more »

THESANEWS: Siya Kolisi makes Rugby World Cup history leading record-breaking SpringboksSpringbok skipper Siya Kolisi has made history leading the national team to the Rugby World Cup in France.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: People of South Africa, thank you so much – World Cup winning captain Siya KolisiSpringbok captain Siya Kolisi said that the Boks were inspired to make history on Saturday night by the people of South Africa.

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »

THESANEWS: WATCH: Siya Kolisi’s EPIC World Cup winning speechThis is what captain Siya Kolisi had to say after leading the Springboks to a historic Rugby World Cup title in France on Saturday.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

CİTY_PRESS: What our government can learn from Siya Kolisi and the ‘Bomb Squad’Thamsanqa D Malinga | What our government can learn from Siya Kolisi and the ‘Bomb Squad’

Source: City_Press | Read more »

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: ‘A miracle’- Rachel Kolisi and kids celebrate World Cup win with SiyaRachel and the kids will on Sunday leave France to return 'home' to SA.

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »