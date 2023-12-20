HEAD TOPICS

The British Royal Family Faces Another Crisis

The British royal family finds themselves in hot water as they deal with the fallout from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's claims and struggle to find their footing following Queen Elizabeth II's death. A journalist predicts that this could be the end of the British royals' reign.

Britain's Queen Camilla, Britain's King Charles III, Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales pose for a picture during a reception for members of the Diplomatic Corps at Buckingham Palace. Still dealing with the fallout as a result of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's claims and having not yet found their footing following Queen Elizabeth II's death, Charles, William and even Kate found themselves in hot water.

Scobie, meanwhile, is very aware that he has made himself the sacrificial journo-lamb as he explains we're seeing the last of the British royals' reign. He proclaims very seriously and super dramatically:"We're in the endgame." And while Scobie has moved further away from being an objective third party, he's put together a damning telling of the monarchy's next, or rather final, chapte

