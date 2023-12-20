The British Royal Family Faces Another Crisis

Britain's Queen Camilla, Britain's King Charles III, Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales pose for a picture during a reception for members of the Diplomatic Corps at Buckingham Palace. Still dealing with the fallout as a result of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's claims and having not yet found their footing following Queen Elizabeth II's death, Charles, William and even Kate found themselves in hot water.

Scobie, meanwhile, is very aware that he has made himself the sacrificial journo-lamb as he explains we're seeing the last of the British royals' reign. He proclaims very seriously and super dramatically:"We're in the endgame." And while Scobie has moved further away from being an objective third party, he's put together a damning telling of the monarchy's next, or rather final, chapte





Channel24 » / 🏆 48. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.