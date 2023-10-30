The Bossware debate in enhancing productivity and ensuring cybersecurity

It’s mostly used to track productivity and mitigate risk by monitoring email content, browser history, location, app usage and phone use through software, webcams, CCTV, GPS, fitness devices, and access control hardware.Over half (53%) of those companies have found that workers are spending three or more hours per day on non-work activities.Bossware can help employers spot productivity issues and is often also used to monitor security.

Humans are indeed the biggest threat in the cybersecurity space and bossware can shine a light on areas where security training and awareness may be lacking. “Employers should nonetheless still respect the privacy of employees and be wary of potential privacy concerns that could demotivate employees and damage your relationship with them.”But there are also some potential cons, such as:In South Africa, employee monitoring is mostly legal as long as the employer complies with certain aspects of the law.

So, employers may not access or seek access to employees’ private email or social media accounts, for example, or monitor them after hours. Just because something is legal, however, doesn’t mean it’s always ethical. Van Vlaanderen says employers should take care to ensure monitoring is proportionate and doesn’t unnecessarily intrude in the lives of employees. headtopics.com

