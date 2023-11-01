The biggest winners and losers in the 2023 mid-term budget

The government will extend its social relief grant that it started paying to low-income households during the Covid-19 pandemic by a year. That means the more than 8 million people who get the R350 monthly stipend will continue benefiting until March 2025.

Beyond this, any permanent extension or replacement will require new revenue sources, other spending cuts and a review of the entire social grants system, Godongwana said.The government is working on a new mechanism to crowd in financing from the private sector and international institutions for large infrastructure projects. It’s also exploring the creation of alternative financing instruments for priority projects.

The government will implement a pay agreement it struck with its 1.3 million employees in March, dispelling fears that it would renege on the deal. It will allocate an additional R23.6 billion to labour-intensive departments in this fiscal year to fund the accord.Godongwana will announce plans in his February budget to help the sector transition to new energy vehicle production.

The increased borrowing means there will be less money for other programs. Servicing debt now costs more than basic education, social protection or health, according to Godongwana.The state-owned logistics company, whose rail inefficiencies are estimated to have cost the country R411 billion won’t be getting a bailout from government any time soon.

In a recent turnaround plan, the company suggested that government take over all of its R135 billion of debt in return for an annual dividend, or take over the servicing of all its loans at a cost of about R13 billion a year.Godongwana plans to announce new tax measures to raise 15 billion for 2024-25 in his February budget speech.

South Africa Headlines Read more: BUSİNESSTECHSA »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.