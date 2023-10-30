The ‘big plan’ to save South Africa can’t go on forever

The private and public sectors are working together in an “unprecedented” move to fix the nation’s most significant challenges – but this relationship will eventually have to end.

Although National Treasury has provided several ideas for lowering expenditure, such as combining ministries and departments to save funds, Sisamkele Kobus from Ninety One said that serious policy changes will likely only be implemented in the 2024 Budget.

This sentiment was shared by Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) CEO Busi Mavuso, who predicts that Godongwana will hold the line. “The fiscal discipline that implies is good for business confidence, though infrastructure is key to resolving constraints on the economy. These competing demands make the minister’s job very difficult.” headtopics.com

Since the initial meeting, over 100 CEOs from South Africa’s biggest companies offered their expertise to the government. “But I want to make it clear that this is not a blank cheque nor an invitation to dependency. The objective is to support the development of state’s capacity for it to manage the economy and provide services. This support must be properly regulated.”

After these issues are effectively tackled, a normal public-private relationship, where the state regulates and provides public services while businesses grow the economy and employment, will return. Mavuso said that effective allocation of resources, departments working together on structural reforms, and ensuring that troubled state-owned enterprises – mainly Eskom and Transnet – can stand on their own two feet will grow confidence. headtopics.com

South Africa Headlines Read more: BusinessTechSA »

Druze Member of Knesset to Sputnik: We Will Fight Like Any IsraeliSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

With record ocean temps, is the Great Barrier Reef facing catastrophe?South Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

SpaceX to Support Internet Communications With International Organizations in GazaSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Ukrainian Drone Crashes Into Russia's Kursk Nuclear Power Plant, Damages Its WallsSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Alleged cloned vehicle traced by the Hartswater SAPS K9 UnitSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Welkom rapist on the runSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕