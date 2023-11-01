The best banks to use this Black Friday

Banks need to prepare themselves to handle the increased transaction volumes, as failure to do so not only damages their reputation – it can also cause customers to lose out on flash deals. With these concerns in mind, it is important to have a bank you can trust when making your Black Friday 2023 purchases.

Below, we list four banks that are well-prepared to handle large Black Friday transaction volumes and ensure you don’t miss out on the best deals.Absa is a leading financial services provider (FSP) that offers a wide range of financial products and services to South Africans.

It has a strong reputation in the local banking market, particularly for its customer service and low fees. Whether shopping online or transacting at a brick-and-mortar store, you can trust Absa to process all of your purchases timeously during the Black Friday period and beyond.Launched in 2020, it is best known for offering zero or low fees on all of its banking services.

Users also benefit from superior functionality, control, and transparency thanks to the simple and modern Bank Zero app.It offers a wide range of financial services to South Africans at incredibly low prices – including savings accounts, transactional accounts, credit accounts, and an unmatched rewards programme.Standard Bank is an authorised FSP with a 160-year track record in the banking sector.

As one of the largest banks in South Africa, it has a deep understanding of local markets and continually focuses on delivering the best banking services in the region.

