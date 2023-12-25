The 20 Most Common Investment Mistakes to Avoid

The CFA Institute recently published an article that points out the 20 most common investment mistakes that investors should avoid. By avoiding some very basic mistakes that are often made, returns can be improved, and investment anxiety can be reduced. The study was done using US data, but the same results apply irrespective of where you live. Let’s unpack these mistakes.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW I will deal with the first 10 mistakes in this article and follow up with another article in a couple of days where the next 10 mistakes are dealt with. Expecting too much Having reasonable return expectations helps investors keep a long-term view without reacting emotionally. The average investor expectation is 15.5% per year, while investment professionals expect returns of 7.0% per year. Be mindful of what a reasonable return expectation is, and do not fall for unrealistic promises of so-called guaranteed returns. If it sounds too good … it probably is a sca





Moneyweb » / 🏆 5. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

South African Companies Increase Corporate Social Investment SpendingSouth African companies spent an estimated R11.8 billion on corporate social investment(CSI) in the 2023 financial year, reflecting an 8% nominal and 1% real increase from the previous year. This increase can be attributed to post-Covid recovery, low economic growth, and a challenging operating environment.

Source: ITNewsAfrica - 🏆 27. / 59 Read more »

South Africa's failing infrastructure and corruption deter foreign investmentThe richest man in South Africa, Johann Rupert, expresses concerns about the country's failing infrastructure, lawlessness, and corruption, stating that it hinders foreign investment. He criticizes politicians for their inability to inspire investor confidence and warns about the consequences of not guaranteeing basic necessities like electricity and water. Major private sector players also show signs of decreasing commitment to the country, with ArcelorMittal winding down its business and risking 3500 jobs.

Source: ewnupdates - 🏆 30. / 53 Read more »

Africa's Untapped Renewable Energy Investment OpportunitiesKPMG report highlights Africa's potential for $250-billion green investments in renewable energy, emphasizing the need for increased financing to reach climate targets.

Source: ITOnlineSA - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »

Investing Christmas Bonuses for Long-Term Financial GoalsA leading name in responsible trading and investment encourages individuals to invest their Christmas bonuses wisely for long-term financial goals instead of splurging on temporary pleasures.

Source: Channel24 - 🏆 48. / 51 Read more »

The Importance of Enterprise Collaboration in Managing Employee RelationshipsEnterprise collaboration has become a critical success factor for organisations wanting to better manage employee relationships and engagement. The right tools reshape performance and offer solutions to common impediments that hinder collaboration within organisations.

Source: BusinessTechSA - 🏆 24. / 61 Read more »

The Pros and Cons of Co-SleepingCo-sleeping can have both benefits and drawbacks for parents and children. It was common in the past but discouraged in modern society. Babies may find it easier to sleep with their parents, while older children may seek comfort in co-sleeping. However, there is no evidence that co-sleeping improves emotional attachment.

Source: BoksburgNews - 🏆 40. / 51 Read more »