The 2 incidents that sent the crowd into a frenzy at Mexican GP

Kevin Magnussen suffered a suspension failure on his Haas, also ending his race.Starting in P5, Sergio Perez knew that he had to impact the race early on, especially because the run down to Turn 1 is over a kilometre long and ideal for maximising the slipstream.

Seeing Verstappen slide past both Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz from P3 and into the lead, Perez found himself in P3 and dueling Verstappen and Leclerc as they headed for Turn 1. However, Perez, on the outside of the trio, got his timing wrong and turned into the Ferrari, sending his RB19 off the ground and towards the back of the grid. The team retired the car at the end of Lap 1.

Accepting that he was at fault, Perez said:"I went for it. There wasn't room for three cars. In hindsight, I should have backed off, but it's my home race."Get a Monday morning wrap of the top key talking points, insightful post-race analysis and the latest driver and team point standings.The action would not stop with Perez, however. Throughout the race, drivers jostled for positions, occasionally banging wheels - but nothing dirty. headtopics.com

On Lap 33, the rear suspension on Kevin Magnussen's car failed, sending him into the barriers and out of the race. It was a massive shunt, but the Dane unbuckled himself and evacuated the accident scene.Moments later, his car would catch fire, but a marshal was quick to respond and extinguish the smokey blaze.

The race was red-flagged for 20 minutes as personnel began repairing the barricades and clearing the track of debris.

