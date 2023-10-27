South African actor Thapelo Mokoena celebrated his 41st birthday with his wife Lesego and their two children at a Mediterranean-themed restaurant

The family incorporated the Rugby World Cup Semi-Finals into the celebration, choosing a kid-friendly Farmers' Market Village for a South African-style birthdaycelebrated his 41st birthday with the people who matter most to him. The star's wife Lesego Thepang shared awas spoiled rotten on his birthday.

"I came across this beautiful, quaint Turkish Castle restaurant on TikTok. We are both obsessed with Mediterranean cuisine so it was a no-brainer. It was a fantastic cultural experience for the kids because we then had to explain to them where Instabul was the Turkish culture. headtopics.com

"On the day of his actual birthday on Saturday, the Boks were playing in the Semi-Finals...so we had to incorporate that into the celebrations. Like it or not! Lol!"had a memorable moment together "The kids were absolutely fascinated about Instabul. The food, the culture and the people. We also met a couple there who had been to Istanbul and were celebrating their 1st anniversary since travelling there. They took the time to tell us how it actually was, and how much they enjoyed it. That was really wonderful.

"And Saturday at the stables was honestly one for the books. That heart-attack-inducing win right at the last minute only made his birthday even more sweeter. It was truly a wonderful day. The weather, the food, the kids enjoying themselves and of course the win."We all know Khanyi Mbau is the uncontested queen of bling. Fans were expecting to see the bling and expensive gifts on the star's birthday. headtopics.com