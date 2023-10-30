Tester at Accenture - IT-Online

Prepare complete system documentation in the testing and release phases of the system development life cycle.

Ensure that release deliverables adhere to project standards and are in line with existing system functionality and given requirements. Meet deadlines according to work plan, always maintaining defined quality standards and meeting expectations; andWhen required – compile release notes compliant with project standards.Ensure that release deliverables adhere to project standards and are in line with existing system functionality and given requirements.Oral and written communication to supervisor/team leader.

Identify problems and escalate these to the supervisor with sufficient lead-time to avert crises, this includes communication when the target date is not met or when the risk of not meeting the target date exists. headtopics.com

Identify changes in scope or work effort that could result in budgetary overrun or the missing of delivery dates. Broaden own technical and functional (Supply Chain Management and Asset Management) and industry (Government) skill base.QualificationsAbility to use selected test tools (i.e. Microsoft Test Case Manager).

Good system testing and analytical skills with an understanding of the System Development Life Cycle.Quality management principles; andMust have Information Technology related degree/diploma (3 years tertiary qualification).Experience in Supply Chain Management or Accounting an advantage. headtopics.com

South Africa Headlines Read more: ITOnlineSA »

Automated Tester at AccentureIT Industry News. Daily. Read more ⮕

Data Analyst at Accenture - IT-OnlineIT Industry News. Daily. Read more ⮕

Scrum Master at Accenture - IT-OnlineIT Industry News. Daily. Read more ⮕

Scrum Master at Accenture - IT-OnlineIT Industry News. Daily. Read more ⮕

Magento2 Full Stack Developer - Johanesburg at Accenture - Western Cape Cape TownIT Industry News. Daily. Read more ⮕

Magento2 Full Stack Developer - Cape Town at AccentureIT Industry News. Daily. Read more ⮕