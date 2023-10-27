Tesla workers strike in Sweden over union demands

The strike affects around Tesla's 130 mechanics at seven workshops across Sweden, IF Metall union spokesman Jesper Pettersson told AFP.

Pettersson said Tesla employees had"lower wages, don't have the same insurances, and have lower pensions" than other industry workers. Negotiated sector-by-sector, collective agreements are the basis of the Swedish labour market model, covering almost 90 percent of all Swedish employees and guaranteeing standard wages and working conditions.

IF Metall -- which has some 300,000 members -- said the agreements also allow for companies"to operate on a level playing field". "Many" of Tesla's workers in Sweden are members of IF Metall, Pettersson said, but would not disclose an exact number.Pettersson said Tesla informed them Tuesday it would not sign a collective bargaining agreement, adding that the carmaker told the union they"don't do that anywhere in theTesla strikers in Sweden were being paid compensation by the union equivalent to their wages, Pettersson said. headtopics.com

He said that unless Tesla changed its position, IF Metall would widen its strike on November 3 to cover all workshop repairs on TeslaYou are already subscribed to our newsletter!Check your inbox to be the first to know the hottest news

Read more:

brieflyza »

Cloudy with scattered showers - Friday weather forecastGood morning, Cape {town} Etc family! Here is your weather forecast:Today will be cloudy and cooler, with intermittent rainfall throughout the day. Temperatures will peak at 18°C and wind speeds are at 20kph. Read more ⮕

Load shedding on FRIDAY – Here is the updated scheduleEskom said load shedding will be SUSPENDED on FRIDAY. Here is your UPDATED schedule for the load shedding. Read more ⮕

Western Cape weather forecast: Scattered showers with cool temps- Friday, 27 OctoberThe Western Cape will experience a cold day with rain throughout the province on Friday, 16 June, according to the latest weather forecast. Read more ⮕

FRIDAY BRIEFING | The breaking of NSFASFRIDAY BRIEFING | The breaking of NSFAS Read more ⮕

South Africa: Today’s latest news and headlines, Friday, 27 October 2023In the latest news in South Africa on Friday, 27 October 2023, Snow in October! SNOW of up to 20cm is expected. Read more ⮕

Daily Horoscope: Here’s what’s in store for you today – Friday, 27 October 2023Wondering what the day has in store for your star sign? Here's a quick glance at your daily horoscopes, motivational quote and more! Read more ⮕