Tensions Rise as US and China Meet Amidst Growing Concerns

Heads of state meet all the time without investors paying too much notice. Last week’s meeting between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese equivalent, Xi Jinping, was different. Tensions between the world’s two superpowers have been rising in recent years to such an extent that it is no longer an exaggeration to talk about a second Cold War. Some go further, believing that a military ‘hot’ war is inevitable over the future of Taiwan.

This deterioration in the relationship between the two biggest economies is a worry for the health of the global economy and humanity. The fight against climate change requires their cooperation, while it is also crucial for containing regional conflicts such as the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East. To be clear, the talks between Xi and Biden in San Francisco delivered little in the way of concrete outcomes, and fierce competition and mutual suspicion between the two countries is likely to continue





