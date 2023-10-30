Ten Hag Reacts To Heavy Manchester Derby Defeat

The Red Devils suffered a humiliating loss at home on the weekend as Erling Haaland struck twice and Phil Foden got on the scoresheet for last season's treble winners.

Haaland opened the scoring in the first half from the penalty spot, after Rasmus Hojlund was adjudged to have fouled Rodri in his own box, before the Norwegian netted again four minutes after the break.

Speaking after the match, Ten Hag bemoaned the mistake his players made leading up to Haaland's second, suggesting his forward players should not have attempted to press Ederson in that moment."But second half for the second goal we make a mistake. We make a wrong decision by going up to the keeper (Ederson) in the wrong moment and not recovering quick.

"Then they get into the game, they get power in the midfield, they can switch the play, players coming in the wrong positions and they make a great goal. "But it started with us by making a wrong decision, not having our shape, then they will outplay you.

"We were losing and I decided to bring more offensive power in (at half time). Then we made a mistake that was not according to the game plan – go up to the keeper in that moment. "Then we got outplayed and it's 2-0 quickly, it was a tough game, absolutely yeah, but the first half don't forget I think it is exactly how we have to play against them."United are currently eighth on the table after 10 matches, while Pep Guardiola's City are third behind second-placed Arsenal and first-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

