Telkom's 4G Network Simplifies Network Management

According to information contained in the group’s interim results on Tuesday, 82% of the devices on its network are 4G capable. “It does simplify things because we don’t have 2G and 3G on top of 4G and 5G,” Telkom Consumer CEO Lunga Siyo told TechCentral at the results presentation in Sandton.“It makes the mix of radio equipment, the orchestration of the network itself and how you carry the traffic much less complex,” Siyo said.

The complexity of network management is a challenging core function for mobile operators – so much so that competitor Vodacom hasOne of the ways Telkom manages the complexity created by the small portion of non-4G devices on its network is to hand those workloads over to its roaming partners, Vodacom and MTN. Only a combined 11% of devices on its own network still rely on 2G (2%) and 3G (9%) technologies. Being much smaller than Vodacom and MTN, which boast far larger capex budgets, Telkom cannot afford to be wasteful in infrastructure spend. This is where roaming adds an additional benefit by acting as useful a data source for the operato





