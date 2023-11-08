Telkom requests postponement of spectrum auction

Telkom has asked the Independent Communications Authority of SA to postpone the next auction of spectrum, which is set for early 2024. It is concerned about too much spectrum being available. Telkom is against a plan by SA’s telecommunications regulator to press ahead with the next round of auctioning more radio frequency spectrum, arguing that the industry has not fully realised the benefits of the previous auction.

Telkom, SA’s third-largest telecommunications company, has asked the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) to postpone the next auction of spectrum because it is concerned about too much spectrum being available, and a potential bidding war that might ensue among its competitors. Icasa is set to conclude the next spectrum auction by no later than 31 March 2024, and Telkom has asked the telecommunications regulator to postpone this process until 2025. Spectrum refers to the radio frequencies or waves on which data and information are transmitte





