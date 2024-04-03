Telegram Testing Premium Subscription System Using User Numbers

Telegram has started testing a system that will give users a premium subscription in exchange for using their numbers to send SMS one-time PINs (OTPs). By agreeing to Telegram’s Terms of Service, your number will be used to send a maximum of 150 monthly OTP messages. Users must understand that Telegram cannot guarantee the anonymity of your number and that you may incur charges from your service provider.

P2PL relies on an honour system, as Telegram will place a lot of responsibility in the hands of the user. “Conversely, you agree not to contact any OTP recipients outside the scope of your involvement in P2PL,” the terms and conditions state. This means that both those sending and receiving OTPs are at risk of having their numbers collected by spam callers or other malicious actors. Those who fail to abide by the conditions will be removed from the programme and have their premium membership revoke

