Telegram Introduces Business Functionality and Revenue Sharing

Telegram has introduced business functionality and revenue sharing to compete with rival messaging apps WhatsApp and Messenger. These features include opening hours, locations, chatbot support, and automated messages and are available to all premium users. Revenue sharing with channel owners. These channels have to be public and contain at least 1,000 users. Users will be paid their ad revenue share in Toncoins, a cryptocurrency backed by the TON blockchain.
Advertisers will also buy ad space using Toncoins. Similar to WhatsApp, Telegram will allow businesses to list their operating hours and location in their profiles. Start pages allow you to showcase information about your business or provide a welcome message in an empty chat. Quick replies can be selected from a list to speed up response time when replying to messages. These messages can be preset and support sending multiple messages simultaneously, including text formatting, links, stickers, media, and files
