Telegram Introduces Business Functionality and Revenue Sharing

Telegram has introduced business functionality and revenue sharing to compete with rival messaging apps WhatsApp and Messenger. These features include opening hours, locations, chatbot support, and automated messages and are available to all premium users. Revenue sharing with channel owners. These channels have to be public and contain at least 1,000 users. Users will be paid their ad revenue share in Toncoins, a cryptocurrency backed by the TON blockchain.

Advertisers will also buy ad space using Toncoins. Similar to WhatsApp, Telegram will allow businesses to list their operating hours and location in their profiles. Start pages allow you to showcase information about your business or provide a welcome message in an empty chat. Quick replies can be selected from a list to speed up response time when replying to messages. These messages can be preset and support sending multiple messages simultaneously, including text formatting, links, stickers, media, and files

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



mybroadband / 🏆 11. in ZA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Apple Introduces Business Connect To Allow Business To Customise Their Look On Apple AppsSouth African and global news updates with a twist. 2oceansvibe is South Africa’s biggest solely owned online news platform with local and world news updates.

Source: 2oceansvibe - 🏆 43. / 51 Read more »

Capitec Business Introduces Affordable Banking Solution for South African SMEsCapitec Business has reduced its banking pricing to a flat R50 monthly fee, aiming to provide a more affordable banking solution for South African SMEs.

Source: Moneyweb - 🏆 5. / 77 Read more »

How businesses can transform their work from remote to smartPromoted | Vodacom Business turns problems into possibilities, unlocking the future potential of your business.

Source: TechCentral - 🏆 8. / 71 Read more »

PAXI Business Offering: Easy delivery and returns solution for your businessPAXI Business is designed to make the delivery and returns process as effortless as possible for businesses.

Source: mybroadband - 🏆 11. / 67 Read more »

Business Intelligence Business Analyst at ReversideIT Industry News. Daily.

Source: ITOnlineSA - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »

Business Intelligence Business Analyst at Reverside - GautengIT Industry News. Daily.

Source: ITOnlineSA - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »