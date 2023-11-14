Teenage Migrant Mistakenly Registered as Adult, Denied Better Opportunities

Orphaned during a coup in Guinea, teenager Moussa Camara embarked on a dangerous journey to the Canary Islands with 240 other migrants. Despite enduring an 11-day voyage without food and water, and losing 20 fellow travelers along the way, Camara faced another challenge upon arrival. He was mistakenly registered as an adult by the police, preventing him from accessing better opportunities at a center for minors.

Camara and around 2,000 other migrants are currently waiting for transfers to mainland Spain or permission to go elsewhere in Europe

