South Africa comes with a side serving of challenges – as anyone who does business in South Africa knows. But South African business owners are also industrious and resilient; and technology is helping them thrive in a post-pandemic world.

South Africa is one of the most entrepreneurial countries in Africa, with businesses optimistic despite the difficult conditions of the past few years. A recent report entitled “” revealed that confidence in South African small to medium-sized businesses is 10% higher than the global average, and that most of these enterprises expect both their employee numbers and revenue to increase this year.

“South African businesses are incredibly agile and have demonstrated their ability to navigate multiple challenges time and again,” said founder and CEO David Farquharson. The South African-born company provides global private LTE/5G IoT connectivity solutions. “By incorporating technology as a cornerstone for progress, South African businesses can and will become global leaders,” he said.Technology, and the many opportunities it enables, is set to fuel business growth. In fact, the “Small Business, Big Opportunity” report said that business owners see technology as a crucial part of their success. headtopics.com

Accelerating the implementation and use of digital technologies will help to create jobs and boost economic growth in the country and will also unlock new opportunities outside of it. “Broadening access to digital technologies opens up enormous potential for businesses,” said Farquharson. “Some industries have only just begun to explore the vast possibilities that technology, connectivity, and the internet of things (IoT) herald.

“As far as possible, we need to leverage digital technology to enable smarter enterprises. In today’s world, every business is a tech business; every business is built on and powered by technology. And connectivity underpins all of that. Connectivity is the foundation for agility and adaptability. It is what grows your market share and customer base and it’s how you unlock profitability and achieve scale. headtopics.com

South Africa Headlines Read more: TechCentral »

Szijjarto to Sputnik: Hungary Will Block New EU Sanctions on Russia If Energy TargetedSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Japan's Trade Minister Says G7 Not Creating New Economic Order to Exclude Any CountriesSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Russian Foreign Ministry Says Summoned Norwegian AmbassadorSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Druze Member of Knesset to Sputnik: We Will Fight Like Any IsraeliSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

With record ocean temps, is the Great Barrier Reef facing catastrophe?South Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

SpaceX to Support Internet Communications With International Organizations in GazaSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕