Tears as Mapimpi and Marx reunite with Springboks squad [watch]

Springboks boss Rassie Erasmus has kept his promise to fly both Malcolm Marx and Makazole Mapimpi to France after the two injured players were seen reuniting with the rest of the squad.

The duo rejoined the rest of the team, who are set to face New Zealand’s All Blacks in the Rugby World Cup final on Saturday, 28 October. There were plenty of hugs, and smiles to go around when Malcolm Marx and Makazole Mapimpi returned to the Springboks camp in Paris.

Marx and Mapimpi – who sustained a knee and facial injury, respectively – were sent home earlier on in the competition. But SA Rugby director Rassie Erasmus vowed to bring the players back to share in the celebrations if the Springboks made it to the Rugby World Cup finals.“Why am I crying?” commented one follower. headtopics.com

While Malcolm Marx (29) revealed he is on par to make a swift recovery, it’s unclear if 33-year-old Mapimpi will play in the next World Cup. Other older players likely to bow out before 2027 include Deon Fourie (36), Willie Le Roux (34), and Trevor Nyakane (34).He said in a media briefing last month: “It’s that last bit of energy that’s in you, and you want to push and finish on a high, so that’s where I am at the moment.”

Read more:

TheSAnews »

COMPARISON: 2023 Springboks v 1995 Springboks — who makes you team?The 2023 RWC final is the second-ever final between the Springboks and All Blacks, the only other time being in 1995. Here we compare those two Springbok final teams against each other. Read more ⮕

LIVE: Springboks #RWC Final Squad Announcement - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world,Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber announces his 23-player squad for the Rugby World Cup final. Read more ⮕

Nienaber on Springboks’ 7-1 ‘bomb squad’: We embrace the risk!Jacques Nienaber says there is a plan in place to contend with the risk of a 7-1 bench that features no specialist scrumhalf replacement. Read more ⮕

Springboks boss backs his Nuke Squad ‘warriors’Jacques Nienaber sprung some surprises in naming match-day squad for the Springboks' anticipated RWC final against the All Blacks. Read more ⮕

Watch the Springboks this weekend and light the BRAAI with these BEST prices!It's a basket comparison between Makro, Shoprite, Checkers, Pick n Pay and Woolworths. Braai with these best prices this weekend. Read more ⮕

– Springboks’ workout routines leave All Blacks fans trembling [watch]The Springboks are bracing themselves for an epic Rugby World Cup final against New Zealand at the Stade de France in Paris on Saturday. Read more ⮕