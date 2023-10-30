Team Spirit dominates at The International 2023

They faced off against Gaimin Gladiators who hadn’t lost a single game during the Main Event and were favourites heading into the match.

What a weekend it was for sports. The Proteas managed to eke out a win against Pakistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup, the Springboks are bringing the Webb Ellis Trophy home for a record fourth time and, in esports news, Team Spirit was crowned champion at

Team Spirit sees its name carved into the Aegis of Champions for a second time, having previously won The International 10 which featured the largest prize pool of the tournament ever. The former champions faced off against Gaimin Gladiators (GG) which were the favourite team heading into TI12. The team had won at three Major events and were the favourites at the tournament. GG had to fight through the Lower Bracket at this weekend’s finals but it did so with power and grace earning them the moniker of Grim Reapers at the tournament. Similarly, Team Spirit only dropped two games throughout TI12 so the Grand Final really was a battle of the heavyweights of the tournament. headtopics.com

After knocking out China aspirants LGD Gaming, GG entered the Grand Finals full of hope. Unfortunately for GG, Team Spirit showed up hungry and managed to win the Grand Final handily 3 – 0 in a best-of-five games format.

The first of those three games saw Team Spirit dominate without losing a single tower to GG. While the second game gave GG a glimmer of hope, Team Spirit picked some important engagements late on and managed to swing the game in their favour. headtopics.com

In the final game, GG once again looked to have the upper hand with a 17 000 Gold lead at one point. Once again however, Team Spirit picked their fights and before too long had grabbed the lead from GG before taking the high ground and winning the match.

South Africa Headlines Read more: htxtafrica »

RWC 2023: Presidency Shares Video of Ramaphosa Jetting to France for Springboks and All Blacks FinalPresident Cyril Ramaphosa jetted to Paris, France to watch the Rugby World Cup final between South Africa and New Zealand. He posted a video before his departure. Read more ⮕

Miss SA 2023 Natasha Joubert Enjoys Rugby World Cup Final With Family, Posts Video on InstagramMiss South Africa is backing the Springboks in the Rugby World Cup final. Natasha Joubert posted a video as she and her family danced wearing their jerseys. Read more ⮕

RWC 2023: Springboks crowned Rugby World Cup champions after beating New Zealand 12The Springboks and All Blacks faced off against each other in the Rugby World Cup final for the Webb Ellis Cup and the historic title of most successful RWC team. Read more ⮕

BREAKING: Springboks crowned 2023 Rugby World Cup championsThe Springboks beat the All Blacks in the 2023 Rugby World Cup final at the Stade de France in Paris on Saturday, 28 October. Read more ⮕

Russia to Be Able to Export 65Mln Tonnes of Grain in 2023-2024South Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

The 2023 electrifying Sex ExpoIN PICTURES | The 2023 electrifying Sex Expo Read more ⮕