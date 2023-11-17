Teacher Shot, Woman Benefits from Murdered Family's Insurance, and Pupil's Suicide

In today's news, an Mpumalanga teacher and his friend were killed 'execution-style', a Pretoria woman benefits from her murdered family's insurance claims, and a school's negligence in a 12-year-old pupil's suicide. Other news includes a government building evacuation due to a rat infestation, deaths in Gaza, a shootout in Durban, and a potential diesel price cut. The Proteas' exit from the Cricket World Cup and DJ Sabby and Nomalanga Shozi hosting the Samas are also discussed.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.