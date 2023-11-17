HEAD TOPICS

Teacher Shot, Woman Benefits from Murdered Family's Insurance, and Pupil's Suicide

TheCitizen_News1 min.

An Mpumalanga teacher and his friend were killed 'execution-style', a Pretoria woman benefits from her murdered family's insurance claims, and a school's negligence in a 12-year-old pupil's suicide. Other news includes a government building evacuation due to a rat infestation, deaths in Gaza, a shootout in Durban, and a potential diesel price cut. The Proteas' exit from the Cricket World Cup and DJ Sabby and Nomalanga Shozi hosting the Samas are also discussed.

Teacher, Shot, Woman, Benefits, Insurance, Murdered, Family, Suicide, Negligence, Rat Infestation, Deaths, Gaza, Shootout, Diesel Price, Proteas, Cricket World Cup, DJ Sabby, Nomalanga Shozi, Samas

South Africa Headlines

