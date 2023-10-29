Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis dances to her song at World Series

In an unexpected twist of events at the 2023 MLB World Series, it wasn’t a home run that stole the show; it was Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce, dancing to the catchy beats of Taylor Swift’sThe sight of the football star grooving in his seat and waving his hands to the iconic track had the crowd on their feet and social media buzzing. But what’s more intriguing is how Taylor Swift, the pop sensation herself, seems to be taking the sports world by storm.

The 2023 World Series is just the latest in a string of appearances, following her enthusiastic cheering at a Chiefs’ home game against the Los Angeles Chargers. The singer’s connection to the world of sports doesn’t stop at Travis Kelce. She’s been seen hanging out with NFL legends, like Bernie Kosar, at Travis’ Kansas City home. These pre-game selfies and bonding moments only add to the mystique of Swift’s sports involvement.As the worlds of pop culture and sports continue to intersect, the singer’s influence is undeniable.

