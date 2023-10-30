Tax shortfall lumps SA with no-good-news budget

South African Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana is in a bind as he reworks the nation’s budget in the face of lower-than-expected tax revenue and pressure from the ruling party to bolster government services ahead of next year’s crunch elections.

Any plans to increase taxes will typically be announced in the main budget in February. All those options will encounter fierce opposition from different quarters. President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ruling African National Congress have pushed back against austerity measures, an unsurprising response given that opinion polls show the party risks losing its national majority in the upcoming vote for the first time since it took power in 1994.

Natig Mustafayev, emerging markets portfolio manager at Barings, considers it unlikely that there will be any good news in the budget, with the elections adding to spending pressures What Bloomberg Economics Says… “The upcoming elections and consideration of the potentially harmful effect of spending cuts on a weak economy are likely to keep the government’s adjustments to the budget modest.” ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW — Yvonne Mhango, Africa economist headtopics.com

The “government is struggling to take a proper hard stance on state-owned entities and they remain one of the biggest risks to our fiscus and credit ratings,” said Mike van der Westhuizen, a portfolio manager at Citadel Investment Services.

