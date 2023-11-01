Tax revenue shortfall of around R50 billion expected this year - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports,

Analysts say companies’ spending on self-generated power due to rolling blackouts and Transnet’s logistical failures that have affected commodity exports have curtailed corporate taxes. Transnet says it is facing a debt crisis and will need at least a R100-billion bailout from government to recover and implement its turnaround strategy.

Economist Iraj Abedian says the impact of Transnet’s problems on the fiscus ahead of Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s “Transnet has been a source of undermining growth and undermining fiscal revenue because when we currently export minerals when the mines dig it out and they cannot take it to the habour, the harbour is not functioning to get containers being delivered … it’s a disaster.”

Abedian adds: “We’ve talked about and analysed and highlighted it, in terms of the impact in the medium to long term, but the government just ignores the law of gravity and state enterprises have been an absolute disaster.” Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies.

South Africa Headlines Read more: SABC NEWS ONLİNE »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SABCNEWS: Sombre news expected in Godongwana's MTBPS - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world,Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana is expected to deliver a gloomy budget.

Source: SABCNews | Read more »

SABC NEWS ONLİNE: Proposed SABC Bill amendments suggest levy to replace TV licences - SABC NewsNew amendments to SABC Bill make provision for household levy to replace TV licences fee.

Source: SABC News Online | Read more »

SABC NEWS ONLİNE: Marshalltown fire inquiry postponed indefinitely - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world,The commission of inquiry into the Usindiso Building fire has been postponed due to safety concerns.

Source: SABC News Online | Read more »

SABC NEWS ONLİNE: Families advocate for prosecution in Life Esidimeni deaths - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports,Evidence sufficient to prosecute those responsible for Life Esidimeni deaths: Legal representatives.

Source: SABC News Online | Read more »

SABC NEWS ONLİNE: Devastating shack fire in Khayelitsha leaves hundreds homeless - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports,Hundreds of people have been left homeless, following a devastating shack fire in Khayelitsha.

Source: SABC News Online | Read more »

SABC NEWS ONLİNE: President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world,President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation at 8 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Source: SABC News Online | Read more »