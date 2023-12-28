Tax on sugar-sweetened beverages ineffective in reducing sugar intake and obesity levels

The tax on sugar-sweetened beverages (SSB), known as the Health Promotion Levy (HPL), has been ineffective in reducing the nation’s sugar intake and obesity levels. According to the Division of Human Nutrition and the Centre for Statistical Consultation at Stellenbosch University, there are still questions about whether the tax, which was introduced in 2018, will be enough to reduce obesity, which is regarded as a risk factor for non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as heart disease.

The research surveyed dietitians and key industry role-players on their awareness and opinions of the HPL, who said that more needs to be done to fix and reduce the nation’s obesity levels. “Dietitians and KIRs were positive about the HPL, although the majority agreed that the implementation of a sugar tax alone will not make a difference because multiple factors contribute to NCDs and obesity. They believed the HPL of 11% was too little to have an impact on the purchasing behaviour of consumer





BusinessTechSA » / 🏆 24. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Wealth tax proposed to fund basic income grant in South AfricaSouth Africa’s top income earners should pay a wealth tax to fund the basic income grant (BIG) and help take millions of South Africans out of poverty. The Institute for Economic Justice (IEJ) and the Applied Development Research Solutions have proposed a 1% wealth tax on the country’s wealthiest households, which could generate revenue of about R70 billion.

Source: City_Press - 🏆 7. / 72 Read more »

Egyptians Struggle with Soaring Prices Ahead of Presidential ElectionFinancially strapped people queue at state-managed cooperatives trying to buy scarce rations of subsidised sugar, highlighting the economic pressures faced by Egyptians ahead of the presidential election.

Source: ReutersAfrica - 🏆 31. / 53 Read more »

Battle for Control over Tongaat Hulett as Vision and RGS Consortiums Compete to Buy Bank DebtThe Vision and RGS consortiums are vying for control over Tongaat Hulett by purchasing the bank debt. Vision includes a financier with ties to Kazakh oligarchs and a company involved in Pakistan's sugar mafia scandal. RGS is associated with the Mozambican Gulamo group, previously criticized for its proximity to the ruling Frelimo party. Tongaat Hulett has faced challenges since 2019 due to accounting failures and alleged fraud, leading to a significant decrease in valuation. Efforts to save the company and its thousands of jobs have become increasingly desperate.

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »

Economic Activity in South Africa Levels Off in Final Months of 2023After a stronger than expected first half of the year, economic activity measured in the BankservAfrica Economic Transactions Index (Beti) levelled off in the final months of 2023. The November index reading reflected another disappointing month, moderating to the same level as a year ago. Economist Elize Kruger discusses the likelihood of heading towards a technical recession.

Source: Moneyweb - 🏆 5. / 77 Read more »

Flood in KwaZulu-Natal on Christmas Eve Leaves Six Dead and 10 MissingAt least six people died and 10 were missing after a flood on Christmas Eve in KwaZulu-Natal. The SA Weather Service has issued a Level 2 warning until Wednesday in five of the country’s nine provinces.

Source: dailymaverick - 🏆 3. / 84 Read more »

Tax on sugar-sweetened beverages ineffective in reducing sugar intake and obesity levelsThe tax on sugar-sweetened beverages (SSB), known as the Health Promotion Levy (HPL), has been ineffective in reducing the nation’s sugar intake and obesity levels. According to the Division of Human Nutrition and the Centre for Statistical Consultation at Stellenbosch University, there are still questions about whether the tax, which was introduced in 2018, will be enough to reduce obesity, which is regarded as a risk factor for non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as heart disease. The research surveyed dietitians and key industry role-players on their awareness and opinions of the HPL, who said that more needs to be done to fix and reduce the nation’s obesity levels.

Source: BusinessTechSA - 🏆 24. / 61 Read more »