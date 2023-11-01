Tax hikes incoming as South Africa’s budget falls short

This reflects lower revenue performance, higher wage bill costs and higher projected debt-service costs, the minister said. The result of the shortfall is a substantial worsening of the main budget deficit in the current fiscal year.“Under these circumstances, measures to stabilise public finances and reform the economy to generate higher growth are essential.”

No ‘extreme’ measures – like hiking VAT or raising taxes in the current financial year – were mentioned. Tax hikes and other revenue-focused measures are typically the domain of the main budget in February.“SARS will continue its focus on enforcing compliance in areas such as debt collection, fraud prevention, curbing illicit trade, voluntary disclosures, and encouraging honest taxpayers to comply voluntarily.

The 2023 Budget had projected collections would reach some R1.78 trillion, but that has now been revised down to R1.73 trillion. “Tax revenues are expected to increase to R2.1 trillion, or 25.1% of GDP, by 2026/27. Revenue collection, however, is projected to fall short of 2023 Budget estimates by R121.4 billion between 2024/25 and 2025/26, with tax buoyancies generally lower over the medium term.

Non-tax revenue estimates for the next two years have also been reduced by R24.4 billion due to lower mineral and petroleum royalties and departmental receipts. Payments to the Southern African Customs Union (SACU) are also upwardly revised.

