Taste of home? ‘Load shedding’ hits France after Boks’ RWC win [watch]

and its faulty power stations. But before the Springboks return home after their victory, the squad was given a taste of what they can expect.The Boks beat New Zealand’s All Blacks 12-11 on Saturday night to become the first country to win four World Cup titles.

While Rugby World Cup officials were handing out medals to members of the Springboks quad, the lights at Stade de France briefly went out. In a clip doing the rounds on social media, player Damian Willemse is filmed reacting in surprise to the power outage in Paris.

Barely 24 hours after the Springboks lifted the Webb Ellis trophy and Eskom has announced the return of load shedding. Its latest update reads: “Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented from 16:00 today until 16:00 on Monday.Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented from 16:00 today until 16:00 on Monday. Thereafter, Stage 2 and 3 loadshedding will be implemented until further notice. headtopics.com

