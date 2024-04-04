Tap water in Emfuleni Municipality found to be contaminated with sewage

The Emfuleni Local Municipality has warned residents to avoid consuming tap water after it was found to be contaminated with sewage. The municipality, whose slogan is the "Cradle of Human Rights", on Saturday shut down the water supply to Greater Evaton - a township north of Sebokeng in Gauteng - to continue testing the water.

The shutdown affected consumers in Beverly Hills, Sonder Water, Graceland, Palm Springs, Lakeside, Zone 3, 6, 7 and 8, small farms and Greater Evaton.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



News24 / 🏆 4. in ZA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Emfuleni Municipality continues efforts to tackle water contaminationThe Emfuleni Municipality, in partnership with Rand Water, announces progress in addressing water contamination.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

Swartland Local Municipality Tops List of Best-Performing MunicipalitiesThe Swartland Local Municipality, based in Malmesbury in the Western Cape, has been identified as the best-performing municipality in the country. Joining the small town win in the top three are the Drakenstein and Saldanha Bay municipalities. Meanwhile, the Joe Morolong local municipality in the Northern Cape is the worst-performing municipality.

Source: 2oceansvibe - 🏆 43. / 51 Read more »

EThekwini Municipality acts on water supply problemThe eThekwini Municipality and uMngeni-uThukela Water collaborate to address low water volumes affecting the South Coast Augmentation system.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

South Africa to Import Water from Zimbabwe to Supply Musina MunicipalityThe South African government has signed an agreement with Zimbabwe to import water and provide relief to residents of Musina in Limpopo. The water will be sourced from the Beitbridge Water Treatment Works in Zimbabwe and will supply over 130,000 people living in the region.

Source: htxtafrica - 🏆 42. / 51 Read more »

Water supply unstable in multiple eThekwini areas: Restoration underwayeThekwini Municipality tackles unstable water crisis in numerous areas dependent on South Coast Augmentation Pipeline.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

Nongoma Municipality Officials Arrested for Theft, Money Laundering and FraudOfficials from the Nongoma municipality in KwaZulu-Natal were arrested and charged with money laundering and theft. South Africans were disappointed.

Source: brieflyza - 🏆 10. / 68 Read more »