Joshua Loitu Mollel (l) and Clemence Felix Mtenga were among some 260 Tanzanian students in IsraelTwo Tanzanian students taken hostage by Hamas in Gaza have been named by both the Israeli and Tanzanian authorities.

Joshua Loitu Mollel and Clemence Felix Mtenga were in Israel as part of an agricultural internship programme,Mr Mollel's father told the BBC he has hope that his eldest son will return safely. He said that Tanzania's ambassador to Israel had assured him the two governments were working together to secure their release.

Before it was confirmed that his son, 21, had been taken hostage, Mr Mollel told the BBC he couldn't eat or sleep"When I go to the market people ask me why I'm losing so much weight," he said last week. headtopics.com

The last time Mr Mollel spoke to his son was on Thursday 5 October - two days before the Hamas gunmen attacked Kibbutz Nahal Oz, where he was studying. The last words he said were: "Be on your best behaviour because you're somewhere new, and make the most of the internship you're there to do."On 7 October 1,400 people were massacred by Hamas - which the UK, US and other Western powers class as a terrorist organisation - in Israel.Israel says they come from 25 countries, including one South African who is yet to be identified.Hamas says it has hidden the hostages in "safe places and tunnels" within Gaza.

Four of the hostages have since been released, including Yocheved Lifschitz, an 85-year-old grandmother who was kidnapped alongside her husband Oded from a different kibbutz. During the handover she shook the hand of her Hamas captor. She said she had been beaten with sticks while being taken to Gaza but had otherwise been well treated. headtopics.com

