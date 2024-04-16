Tanzania Reflects on Magufuli's Legacy and the Road to the 2025 Elections

Magufuli was Tanzania 's fifth president. He came to power in 2015 and was re-elected in 2020 in a poll that was marred by

Samia's reversal of repressive measures will give impetus to the opposition. And the changes she has made to the ruling party will entrench itsin 2025. She consolidated her base and then won back some of the Magufuli loyalists. These calculated steps towards consolidating power will be pivotal in the 2025 elections.Samia has introduced reforms that have opened up the political and civic spaces. She set up a task force on political reforms thatrestructuring of the electoral process.

But upon taking office, she built a solid base of trusted party insiders. This she did with the help of former president Jakaya Kikwete. She immediately sacked some of the so-called Magufuli loyalists. They included two trusted confidants and close advisors of Magufuli, chief secretary Bashiru Ally and minister of foreign affairs Palamagamba Kabudi..

