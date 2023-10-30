Tanzania: Government Vehicles to Switch on Green Fuel

The GPSA Acting Head of Communication and Marketing, Mr Peter Mayila, said recently in Morogoro that to implement the programme in this fiscal year will start with three pilot CNG filling stations in Dar es Salaam, Morogoro and Dodoma.

"Preparations for the project are progressing well and soon the government vehicles will be turned into using green fuel, the CNG, that will play a key role in slashing down fuel costs," he said during the three-day meeting between heads of communication of the institutions under the ministry of finance and editors from various media.

Speaking at an official opening of the meeting, Deputy Permanent Secretary (Treasury Services) in the Ministry of Finance Ms Jenifa Omolo underscored the need for heads of communication of the institutions under her ministry's docket to release information and make the public aware of the things that the government has been doing.). headtopics.com

